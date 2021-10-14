Advertisement

YMCA in Negaunee hosting first ever Haunted Hustle 5K this weekend

The new event will be a part of the annual “Halloween at the Y” program
The Haunted Hustle 5K will help support the Y's focus on mental health.
The Haunted Hustle 5K will help support the Y's focus on mental health.(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a new Halloween event will get the whole family running…but not from fear.

The YMCA In Negaunee is hosting its first ever Haunted Hustle 5k at Jackson Park.

The new event will be a part of the annual “Halloween at the Y” program, and participants are encouraged to wear their costumes.

The course is set on a portion of the Iron Ore Heritage Trail. It will be marked with encouraging signs in support of the Y’s focus on mental health.

“We are hopeful to really enhance the community here at the West End and put our efforts towards the Y here and how we can really engage the community and be a part of Negaunee,” says Race Director Grace Brindle.

The 5K will have a rolling start beginning at 9:00 a.m. this Saturday. To register for the event, go to the YMCA website.

