WATCH: Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 demolished

By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another big change was made to the former Shiras Steam Plant property: The plant’s Boiler #3 was pulled down at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power (BLP) says this boiler unit was the largest one at the Shiras Steam Plant. It supplied more than 90% of the power to the Marquette community since the early 1980s.

The BLP says the demolition of the Shiras Steam Plant is still on track to be completed by year end.

Check out the videos and photos above to see what the site looked like this summer, and then Oct. 14 as Boiler #3 was taken down.

