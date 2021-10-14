Voter registration deadline quickly approaches ahead of Election Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

If you haven’t registered to vote, the time to do so is now.

October 18th is the last day Michigan residents can register online or by mail, with election day coming soon.

“The in-person date to vote is November 2nd, and you can vote in-person by going to the polls,” Priscilla Burnham, Vice President of Voter Services at the League of Women Voters of Marquette County, said.

“You can also vote by absentee ballot. You need to request your absentee ballot, however, by October 29th at the close of business.”

After next Monday, voters will only be able to register with their local clerk.

“There is the ability to go to your clerk’s office in-person,” Burnham said.

“You can request an absentee ballot from the clerk, fill it out and then also register at that same time.”

While this not an even year election, U.P. residents are still encouraged to go to the polls.

“I know on these odd years it’s hard to pull the voters out because they’re looking for certain things on the ballot and if they’re not interested in those certain things, it’s hard to keep them coming,” Linda Talsma, Clerk of Marquette County, said.

“But, I hope what’s on the ballot in your areas will make you want to take that time and have your vote count.”

Marquette county voters specifically can expect to vote on Ishpeming schools; the Negaunee mayor race, border review and City Council; and the Marquette City Council and Board of Light and Power.

To ensure that you are registered to vote or that your registration is up to date, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center, and to see what you can expect on the ballot near you, visit Vote 411.

