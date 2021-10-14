Advertisement

UPHS Portage nurses holding a rally for safe staffing and a fair contract

(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Nurses from UP Health System - Portage is holding a rally for fair contracts and safe staffing.

They’re calling on Lifepoint and Apollo, the groups who own UPHS, to negotiate fair contracts for nurses.

Nurses say they want Lifepoint and Apollo to invest in the community or leave as owners of the hospital.

The rally will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

In response to the planned rally, the UPHS Portage administration said in a statement, “While we cannot comment on specific elements of those negotiations out of respect for the bargaining process, we are confident that the result will be a mutually agreeable contract for all.”

The statement goes on to read, “Portage takes very seriously our commitment to delivering high-quality, safe, and compassionate care close to home, and we strive daily to create excellent workplaces for our employees.”

TV6′s Jessie Wiederhold will be at the rally Thursday afternoon and will have more on your TV6 News.

