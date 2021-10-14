UPHS- Marquette adds cervical disc replacement surgery to hospital for patients

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPHS-Marquette neurosurgeon Dr. Andrew Look says spinal health is very important for your over all function and health. It allows your brain and spinal cord to work together to function.

A unique new procedure Dr. Look doing is cervical disc replacement, an alternative to disc fusion, which cuts down on recovery time, is minimally invasive and improves patient outcomes. For more information about the surgery, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.