UPHP rated top Medicaid health plan in Michigan; Among top 20 nationally

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is again one of the nation’s best Medicaid health plans, according to a recent national rating of health plans by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Insurance Plan Ratings.

The health plan ranks in the top 20 among Medicaid managed-care plans in the United States, and is the top-rated Medicaid plan in the State of Michigan earning a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

NCQA rated more than 1,000 health insurance plans based on patient experience, prevention, and treatment.

This rating system emphasizes the quality of care patients receive, how happy patients are with their care, and health plans’ efforts to keep improving.

“We are so proud to be receiving this honor again from NCQA. Our staff and network of providers work diligently every day to ensure our members are healthy and receiving the best care possible,” said Melissa Holmquist, chief executive officer, UPHP. “Being a local health plan that exclusively serves residents of the Upper Peninsula, our membership is made up of our family, friends, and neighbors, and because of that, we take more of a personal responsibility for their health and satisfaction. I think that is reflected in these scores each year, and is why we continue to do so well.”

The complete Medicaid health plan rankings are available at https://reportcards.ncqa.org/health-plans. Rankings for Medicare and private plans are also available.

About UPHP: Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across six product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children with Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, MI Health Link, and Medicare Advantage) and its network exceeds 2,300 providers.

About NCQA: The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA’s HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

