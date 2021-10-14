U.P. Children’s Museum gets outside for Second Thursday Creative Series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum took their Second Thursday Creative Series outside Thursday afternoon. The theme was Hallo-Cats and Dogs, a nod to the popular pets and Halloween Holiday.

Activities included pumpkin painting, story times with Peter White Public Library staff and an archaeology display from the Moosewood Nature Center. The Museum’s Educator, Mr. Jim Edwards, says it’s great to be back in-person.

“I don’t think anything compares to being across a table from someone or shoulder to shoulder with someone and seeing how they succeed at it, learning from them, Zoom was fun, novel, for a little bit, but after a year, we all got tired of that so, I think learning is being with people,” Edwards said.

As the museum works with the PWPL to promote literacy, children who attended Thursday’s event also got to take home a new book for free.

