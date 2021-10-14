Two ski resorts prepare to open for season

IRON MOUNTAIN & IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As fall temperatures drop, Ski Brule in Iron County and Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort in Dickinson County are gearing up for the winter. Both resorts are excited to re-open, but this year is special for Ski Brule.

“With all the COVID restrictions and regulations and unknowns, we made the financial decision to not make snow last year. As you know snowfall was almost absent last year, so we were never able to open,” said Jessica Polich, Ski Brule Operations Manager.

Ski Brule says if they did open last year, it would have financially stressed the resort. Polich says they want to be here for the long haul.

Pine Mountain opened last year, but were unable to serve food and beverage for the first two months of the season. The resort is still adapting for this winter.

“We still are going to have our extended deck with more seating and more fires outside for those people that still want to be cautious. It worked out really well, so we’re going to keep doing what works,” said Sam Bracket, Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort General Manager.

Pine Mountain added a laundry facility into the lodge, and made needed routine repairs. Ski Brule added a new bar in the lounge, and improved roofing across all facilities. Excitement is brewing for both resorts.

“Everyone that is working towards our goal of opening on November 19, we are so pumped,” Polich said. “We have had a year sitting around waiting to be able to get back on the snow, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Reservations are already filling up for resort rooms during the winter.

“Actually Christmas week we are already booked up. From Christmas to New Year’s,” Bracket said.

You can reserve lodging by visiting Pine Mountain or Ski Brule’s website, or by calling the office numbers.

