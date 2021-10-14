NVAS mask mandate stays in place

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway-Vulcan Area Schools mask mandate stays in place. The issue was addressed at its board meeting tonight. This is the first time the mandate has been reviewed since the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department rescinded its mask mandate on September 28.

The board decided not to take action this month, leaving the mandate policy in effect for students grades 6th and under. The district cases for students grades 7th through 12th were still below the threshold that would trigger masking.

Parents in the crowd were able to voice opinions on the mandate, while calling for board members to resign.

“I politely, but firmly, ask for Jenny [DeDecker] and anyone else that is adopting the ‘Rules for Thee, but Not for Me’ policy to resign immediately,” said one participant.

The audience was overwhelmingly in opposition to the mask mandate.

“If there was evidence and science [for the mandate] our health department director Daren [Deyaert] wouldn’t have rescinded the order,” said another participant.

As part of the policy, the mandate will be reviewed each month.

Other items on the agenda tonight included hiring a part-time special education aide and posting a job application for a full-time substitute teacher to prevent staffing issues in the future. Norway High School was forced to close on Monday because of lack of available teachers.

The next scheduled board meeting is scheduled for November 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

