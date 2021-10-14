Mostly sunny & mild Thursday before a weekend cool down

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Skies will clear out Thursday, and most of the U.P. should see a fair amount of sunshine.

High temperatures will be near 60 in the western U.P. and mid to upper 60s central and east. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

It will continue to feel like fall this weekend. Temperatures will cool back into the 50s through Sunday, with chances for rain showers in the eastern half of the U.P. Friday afternoon. Expect lake effect rain showers in the northern sections overnight Friday and into Saturday afternoon with winds out of the northwest. Sunday looks to be dry, and temperatures return to above-average early next week.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly east; cooler

>Highs: 50s

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly over the northwest wind belts; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50s

