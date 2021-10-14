Advertisement

Marquette West Rotary Pints for Polio fundraiser this Friday

Flyer for Pints for Polio from the Marquette West Rotary
Flyer for Pints for Polio from the Marquette West Rotary(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette West Rotary is partnering with local businesses for ‘Pints For Polio.’ 16 bars and restaurants are participating in the fundraiser including Blackrocks Brewery, Digs, the Ore Dock Brewery and the Up North Lodge. Friday, October 15, $0.25 from every pint sold will be donated to Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign.

“There’ll be flyers all around town and on table tops, and every beer you order or have your helping to raise, technically $0.75 in the long run so come out, have fun, enjoy a beer and help raise some money to help end polio once and for all,” said Bryan Lopac from the Marquette West Rotary.

The donations will also be matched 2:1 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In recent years, after the match is added the group raises about $6,000 each year. Other participating businesses include Vango’s, Superior Culture, 906 Sports Bar, The Landmark, Iron Bay Drinkery, Drifa Brewery, Harley’s Lounge, My Place, Hudson’s, Jackson Pit, Barrell & Beam and The Delft Bistro.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
Crash graphic.
4 vehicle crash in Baraga County Tuesday sends 2 to hospital
Horseshoe Lake Campground
Legal issues continue for owners of the Horseshoe Lake Campground
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction

Latest News

UPHS hospitals’ emergency departments currently busy and overwhelmed
UPHS hospitals’ emergency departments currently busy and overwhelmed
Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
Funding and logs graphic.
Carney street to be rebuilt with state Transportation Economic Development Fund grant
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash in Florence County Thursday