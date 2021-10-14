Marquette West Rotary Pints for Polio fundraiser this Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette West Rotary is partnering with local businesses for ‘Pints For Polio.’ 16 bars and restaurants are participating in the fundraiser including Blackrocks Brewery, Digs, the Ore Dock Brewery and the Up North Lodge. Friday, October 15, $0.25 from every pint sold will be donated to Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign.

“There’ll be flyers all around town and on table tops, and every beer you order or have your helping to raise, technically $0.75 in the long run so come out, have fun, enjoy a beer and help raise some money to help end polio once and for all,” said Bryan Lopac from the Marquette West Rotary.

The donations will also be matched 2:1 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In recent years, after the match is added the group raises about $6,000 each year. Other participating businesses include Vango’s, Superior Culture, 906 Sports Bar, The Landmark, Iron Bay Drinkery, Drifa Brewery, Harley’s Lounge, My Place, Hudson’s, Jackson Pit, Barrell & Beam and The Delft Bistro.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.