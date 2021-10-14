Advertisement

Marquette Regional History Center to host Archeology Fair

The fair will celebrate International Archaeology Day this weekend.
Marquette Regional History Center
Marquette Regional History Center(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

International Archeology Day is this Saturday.

To celebrate, the Marquette regional history center is hosting their ninth annual archaeology fair.

The M.R.H.C. recently excavated French trade and gift items from the the early 17th century at their G.L.O. #3 dig site in Sands Township.

The site has been an important focus of western Great Lakes regional study for the past 20 years by historians and archeologists concerned with early European and Native American contact in north eastern North America.

The fair will display beads, Jesuit rings, earring fragments, scissors, an iron needle, brass kettle fragments and knife fragments that were unearthed during the 2021 excavation at G.L.O. #3.

Remnants of a Finnish logging camp excavated by Michigan Technological University professors and students will also be on display alongside Viking-era artifacts and much more.

The event takes place Saturday, October 16th from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $3 for students and $2 for youth 12 and under.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
UPDATE: Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry responds to USDA complaint
Horseshoe Lake Campground
Legal issues continue for owners of the Horseshoe Lake Campground
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
Crash graphic.
4 vehicle crash in Baraga County Tuesday sends 2 to hospital
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction

Latest News

Deadline approaches for mail-in and online voter registration
Deadline approaches for by-mail and online voter registration
Police respond to head-on collision in Harvey today
Police respond to head-on collision in Harvey Thursday morning
UPHP rated top Medicaid health plan in Michigan; Among top 20 nationally
Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 demolished.
WATCH: Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 demolished