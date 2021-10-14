Marquette Regional History Center to host Archeology Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

International Archeology Day is this Saturday.

To celebrate, the Marquette regional history center is hosting their ninth annual archaeology fair.

The M.R.H.C. recently excavated French trade and gift items from the the early 17th century at their G.L.O. #3 dig site in Sands Township.

The site has been an important focus of western Great Lakes regional study for the past 20 years by historians and archeologists concerned with early European and Native American contact in north eastern North America.

The fair will display beads, Jesuit rings, earring fragments, scissors, an iron needle, brass kettle fragments and knife fragments that were unearthed during the 2021 excavation at G.L.O. #3.

Remnants of a Finnish logging camp excavated by Michigan Technological University professors and students will also be on display alongside Viking-era artifacts and much more.

The event takes place Saturday, October 16th from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $3 for students and $2 for youth 12 and under.

