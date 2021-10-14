Man dies following ATV crash in Florence County Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man has died following a Thursday morning ATV crash in Florence County.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:48 a.m. central time Oct. 14, deputies were called to the ATV crash in the Tipler area, on the Nicolet State Trail.

The sheriff’s office says that a 57-year-old man died as a result of his injuries, while at Aspirus Iron River Hospital.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says that alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

No other details about the crash were provided by the sheriff’s office. The man’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Tipler EMS, Tipler Fire, Aspirus medics, and the Wisconsin DNR assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

