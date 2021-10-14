Legal issues continue for owners of the Horseshoe Lake Campground

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Legal issues for the owners of the Horseshoe Lake Campground in Gwinn continue.

A public hearing will take place on Thursday with the Forsyth Township Planning Commission.

Commissioners are considering repealing the conditional use permits.

It comes after the Marquette district court found the campground to be unlicensed and prohibited all camping on the property back in August.

The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

