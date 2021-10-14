Advertisement

Legal issues continue for owners of the Horseshoe Lake Campground

Horseshoe Lake Campground
Horseshoe Lake Campground(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Legal issues for the owners of the Horseshoe Lake Campground in Gwinn continue.

A public hearing will take place on Thursday with the Forsyth Township Planning Commission.

Commissioners are considering repealing the conditional use permits.

It comes after the Marquette district court found the campground to be unlicensed and prohibited all camping on the property back in August.

The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

TV6′s matt price will have more tonight on your TV6 news.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
USDA files complaint against Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction
Crash graphic.
4 vehicle crash in Baraga County Tuesday sends 2 to hospital
Brockway Mountain Drive top 10 scenic drives in U.S.

Latest News

UPHS Portage nurses holding a rally for safe staffing and a fair contract
Participants filter in, as a majority of them were against the mandate
NVAS mask mandate stays in place
The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority discusses Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline Tunnel
The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority discusses Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline Tunnel
U.P. hospitals short staffed and at max capacity
U.P. hospitals short staffed and at max capacity