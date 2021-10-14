Knicks bounce past Pistons in preseason play

NEW YORK, NY (WLUC) - _ Julius Randle had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Taj Gibson added 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks to lead New York.

Derrick Rose had 14 points, five assists and two steals. R.J. Barrett added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks (3-0).

Randle scored 12 points in a 16-5 run that made it 82-77 going into the fourth quarter and gave New York the lead for good. He added five points, and Gibson scored four, in a 10-0 spurt midway through the period that put the game out of reach.

Jerami Grant scored 18 points, Frank Jackson added 15 and Saben Lee 14 for Detroit (1-2). Kelly Olynyk and Josh Jackson each scored 10 points.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall selection in this summer’s draft, did not play (ankle) for the Pistons.

