Advertisement

Jason Aldean’s equipment bus crashes, country singer expected to perform tonight

By WSAZ News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – The bus carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the interstate Thursday morning.

WSAZ said the traffic accident happened around 5 a.m. on I-64 East in Huntington, West Virginia.

Aldean was not on the bus at the time, and police said no one was hurt.

The country singer is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of his 2021 Back in the Saddle tour.

Aldean kicked off his tour in August in Virginia Beach and wraps up at the end of October with back-to-back shows across Florida.

“Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years,” Aldean said in a news release posted on his website.

Most recently, the country singer announced his upcoming 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia. Aldean plans to roll out 30 tracks, 20 new songs and at least one live hit off each of his previous albums.

According to his website, the first 15 songs are set to be released on Nov. 12, 2021, with the full release of his album slated for April 22, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
USDA files complaint against Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
Crash graphic.
4 vehicle crash in Baraga County Tuesday sends 2 to hospital
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction
Brockway Mountain Drive top 10 scenic drives in U.S.

Latest News

State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
S.C. lawyer Murdaugh charged with stealing insurance settlements from dead housekeeper’s family
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’
A Chihuahua belonging to a Lubbock, Texas, couple stowed away in their luggage.
Couple finds pet Chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death
Images of recalled ground turkey products from Butterball, LLC as of Oct. 13, 2021.
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey products