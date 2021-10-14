Firefighters teach elementary school students about fire prevention

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - First and second graders at Lemmer Elementary interacted with firefighters and learned the importance of fire prevention on Thursday.

“They help people when there’s a fire and they really protect us. They live in a place called a fire house,” said Benjamin Dabbs, a second grader at Lemmer Elementary.

Some students say they’ve never seen the trucks up close.

“This is my first time doing this, seeing firetrucks. The firetruck is cool,” said Hazel LaJoie, a first grader at Lemmer Elementary.

Volunteer firefighters with the Ford River Fire Department reminded kids that once they’re out of a burning building, they shouldn’t go back inside for anything.

“Stuffed animals, pets, anything. It’s the importance of once you’re out, make sure you stay out. Have a meeting spot outside,” said Brian Nelson, chief of Ford River Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Some of the firefighters even dressed up in full turnout gear – showing kids there’s nothing to be afraid of and they’re still normal people.

“Especially when they see you with a face mask on and the helmet and all the jackets, they can’t really tell, they don’t see your face really that good so they’re thinking of it as a scary person coming at them,” said Nelson.

But firefighters don’t go into schools just for the kids, it’s an opportunity for parents to start thinking about a fire plan too.

“Take some time and sit down with the kids and talk about it especially when it’s fresh in their mind,” said Nelson.

Booklets were sent home with kids to encourage parents and kids to know the exists in their house, create a meeting spot outside and check smoke alarms.

After the presentation, kids went outside to ask questions and learn more about fighting fires.

“A lot of people like firefighters. They know a lot about fires,” said Dabbs.

