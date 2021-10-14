Advertisement

Firearm deer hunting season to begin next month

Marquette DNR says the deer population is good and hunters should follow safety rules and regulations
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; A white-tailed deer spike horn looks up from feeding in...
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; A white-tailed deer spike horn looks up from feeding in Marquette County. (WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On November 15th, firearm deer hunting season will be a go. Caleb Eckloff, a wildlife technician and the Department of Natural Resources Marquette office, says the hunt looks promising.

“Good antler development is what I have seen up to this point,” said Eckloff, “so I’m really excited for what hunters can potentially get their eyes on.”

In 2020, mild weather and rainy conditions during the firearm deer season limited hunters’ success. The mild winter also allowed deer to forage all over the place, take advantage of visible food resources, and produce offspring.

Eckloff says there are more deer that could be seen during this hunting season than over the last three to five years. He also believes the pandemic created a slight boom in the number of people spending time outdoors, especially during hunting season as a whole.

“This year, I am seeing similar hunter numbers, or at least inquiries, that would indicate to me that we’re seeing similar numbers of hunters on the landscape that we did last year,” he stated.

Eckloff says hunters should be at least 450 feet away from any occupied dwellings.

“It’s important that hunters know and identify their target before pulling the trigger and understanding what is beyond their bullet to make sure that they’re being safe in the woods,” he explained.

And despite not identifying a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) case since 2018 in the U.P., Eckloff recommends having deer checked anyway.

“Those hunters that are hunting in the core CWD surveillance zone may submit their deer heads for CWD testing,” he said.

Hunters are also advised to review the latest regulations and their deer hunting handbook. The firearm deer hunting season is from November 15th to November 30th.

