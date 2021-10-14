Advertisement

Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey products

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped nationwide.
Images of recalled ground turkey products from Butterball, LLC as of Oct. 13, 2021.
Images of recalled ground turkey products from Butterball, LLC as of Oct. 13, 2021.(USDA/Butterball)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - Butterball, LLC has issued a recall for more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products.

Butterball, based in Mount Olive, North Carolina, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ground turkey items were produced on September 28, 2021, and the labels are shown above. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.
  • 3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS and the establishment received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by Est. 7345.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Christa Leupen, PR Manager, Butterball LLC at (919) 255-7598.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
USDA files complaint against Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
Crash graphic.
4 vehicle crash in Baraga County Tuesday sends 2 to hospital
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction
Brockway Mountain Drive top 10 scenic drives in U.S.

Latest News

A Chihuahua belonging to a Lubbock, Texas, couple stowed away in their luggage.
Couple finds pet Chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death
Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in...
Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail
State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
S.C. lawyer Murdaugh charged with stealing insurance settlements from dead housekeeper’s family