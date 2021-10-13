Wisconsin DNR: Public input wanted on PFAS contamination in Marinette, Peshtigo areas

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WisDNR) is holding listening sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to seek public input on PFAS contamination in the City of Marinette, the Town of Peshtigo and surrounding communities.

These listening sessions are the 16th in a series of public input opportunities hosted by the DNR for area residents.

The listening sessions will include routine updates from the WisDNR and the Department of Health Services (DHS) regarding the status of the PFAS investigations in the community.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam.

These contaminants have made their way into the environment through spills of PFAS-containing chemicals, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants and certain types of firefighting foams.

Addressing PFAS contamination in the environment is part of Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide initiative to ensure Wisconsin residents have access to clean, safe drinking water. In 2019, the governor signed Executive Order #40 to address the issue of PFAS across the state.

Additional information on PFAS is available on the Wisconsin DHS website and the Wisconsin DNR website.

Listening sessions on PFAS contamination in Marinette and Peshtigo

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 20, Noon to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Christine Haag – DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program Director Bridget Kelly – DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program PFAS Team Leader Alyssa Sellwood – DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program Project Manager Kyle Burton – DNR Drinking Water and Groundwater Field Operations Director Brita Kilburg-Basnyat – DHS Toxicologist Interested members of the public

WHERE: . Join by phone: 312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 822 9180 9472 Join via Zoom here . Join by phone: 312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 822 9180 9472

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.