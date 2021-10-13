Advertisement

USDA files complaint against Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry

According to the filing, the USDA says it has reason to believe Oswald’s has “willfully violated the Animal Welfare Act.”
Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.(OBR/USDA/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has filed a complaint with allegations against Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry.

The USDA filing is against Dean Oswald, Jewel Oswald and Oswald’s Bear Ranch, LLC.

According to the filing, signed and dated Sept. 17, 2021, the USDA says it has reason to believe Oswald’s has “willfully violated the Animal Welfare Act.” (AWA)

Alleged violations against Oswald’s include failing “to provide outdoor housing that was structurally sound and in good repair” and failing “to provide wholesome, palatable food free from contamination and of sufficient nutritive value” to the bears at their facility.

For the housing enclosures, the USDA specifically cites an incident in April 2019, when two bears escaped from their enclosure, which eventually ended in one of the bears being shot and killed by the Luce County Sheriff’s Office.

As for the food allegation, the USDA says the facility didn’t give proper nutritional meals to the bears, because the facility fed them “restaurant scraps, donated meat, produce and dog food, as well as food high in fat and caloric content for the time of the year.”

The USDA complaint says the Oswald’s had to file a response to the USDA’s Office of the Hearing Clerk on the allegations.

“Failure to file an answer shall constitute an admission of all the material allegations in this complaint,” the USDA said in the complaint paperwork.

The USDA complaint did not list a date for when the bear ranch had to respond by.

TV6 has reached out to the USDA and Oswald’s Bear Ranch for comment and more information on this case. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Suspect charged, named in Newberry home invasion
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
A meeting at Michigamme Township that had some heated exchanges between the board members and...
Tensions boil over at Michigamme Township Board meeting
Louis Campos mugshot.
UPDATE: Bessemer man sentenced on CSC charges

Latest News

"Thank you medical workers" sign.
U.P. hospitals short staffed and at max capacity
Crash graphic.
4 vehicle crash in Baraga County Tuesday sends 2 to hospital
Mercy EMS nearly doubles paramedic staff
Mercy EMS nearly doubles paramedic staff
Michigan State Representatives host virtual Mental Health Listening Tour
Michigan State Representatives host virtual Mental Health Listening Tour
Dickinson County Healthcare System signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Clinic Health System
Grand re-opening for Dickinson County emergency room takes place