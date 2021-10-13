UPAWS partnering with Subaru and Fox Marquette for fundraiser

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is teaming up with the Subaru corporation and Fox Marquette Subaru for a fundraiser. For the month of October, Subaru retailers will donate $100 for every pet adopted from UPAWS.

That money goes to operational costs for the shelter to treat, feed and house the animals.

“When you think about your own household pets, maybe you have one or two and the cost that goes into that, multiply that and you’ve got 30 cats and 15 dogs and that adds up, having a program like this through the Subaru Corporation it’s a win-win,” Ann Brownell, UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator.

Also, October 22 Subaru is celebrating dog adoptions with “make a dogs day’ encouraging dog owners to share their adoption stories on social media.

