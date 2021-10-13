Time running out for tickets to the Evergreen Awards Luncheon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Evergreen Awards Luncheon is fast approaching and time is running out to get tickets. The deadline for tickets is this Friday, October 15.

The luncheon set for noon next Monday, October 18 at the Holiday Inn in Marquette. The Evergreen Awards honors individuals who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children and helping them to reach their leadership potential.

“What’s so exciting about it is it pulls together different services clubs, different civic organizations, different professionals and walks of life all together to be able to say that this person either through their work or through their volunteerism has gone above and beyond to try to help advocate for women and children,” said Evergreen Awards Chair, Kori Tossava.

The luncheon was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. This year, the most recent winner, Cindy Nyquist from U.P. Home, Health and Hospice, will be giving a presentation on what winning the award has meant to her. You can find information about tickets here.

