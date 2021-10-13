Advertisement

Thousands of jack-o’-lanterns on display in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - The ultimate Halloween story is back from the grave outside of the famous town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

More than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns are on display at The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze of the Hudson Valley.

The hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns recreate Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman and the famous bridge that he cannot cross.

The attraction also features jack-o’-lantern displays of the Statue of Liberty, the Van Cortlandt House, a giant dragon, a firetruck, bridges and even a merry-go-round.

Organizers say it is a year-round planning process.

The event attracted nearly 200,000 people in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Suspect charged, named in Newberry home invasion
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
A meeting at Michigamme Township that had some heated exchanges between the board members and...
Tensions boil over at Michigamme Township Board meeting
Louis Campos mugshot.
UPDATE: Bessemer man sentenced on CSC charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
FILE - Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8,...
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack
Male caracal kitten Mkuze explores his new habitat at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore....
Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, pedestrians walk on the campus at Stanford University...
Borrowers denied student loan relief will get a second look