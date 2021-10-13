Showers tonight then gradually clearing for a sunnier Thursday

Northern Plains-based system bringing widely scattered showers from west through east in the U.P. tonight and into Thursday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible overnight as the associated front pushes into the region. Gradual clearing taking place Thursday morning west then to the east end of the U.P. in the afternoon as the front exits the region.

The jet stream dips south of the U.P. into the weekend, cooling down temperatures to seasonal averages and helping lead to Lake Superior-effect rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

Next week begins with building high pressure and warmer temperatures, then cooling back down to fall seasonal temps at the end of the forecast period.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms then diminishing from west-to-east into the afternoon; mild with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 50s to Upper 60s (coolest west)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly east; cooler

>Highs: 50s

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly over the northwest wind belts; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50s

