Portage Health Foundation seeking donation partners

Portage Health Foundation is located on Quincy St. in Hancock.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - For the fifth year in a row, Portage Health Foundation will match any donations given by non-profits that wish to donate.

The group pays for projects that improve community health across Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon Counties.

Money will be donated to other non-profits that apply for grants that involve healthy recreation ideas such as greenhouses, wheelchair ramps or accessible kayak launches.

“They come in from a bunch of different causes, a bunch of different people, but the bottom line is all of them need help raising money,” said Michael Babcock, PHF marketing and communications director. “They all need to get that money in to do the work they need to do in our communities, and we’re just happy to support them however we can.”

The deadline for applications is Oct. 19, so if your non-profit is interested we have a link.

