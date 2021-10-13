North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette bounces back from staffing shortage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette has bounced back from a severe staffing shortage in August.

At the start of the school year, the academy had to delay it’s start date because of multiple sick teachers.

Now, halfway through the semester, the school’s Superintendent Andrea Ballard says things are back on track. All teaching positions are filled now, and enrollment is up from last year.

The school continues to require masks for all staff and has increased cleaning procedures.

Ballard says only small changes were needed to overcome the staffing shortage.

“We had to get a little bit creative with our scheduling, we did change around some classes,” says Ballard. “Really it was just that we were able to find a couple of new teachers to plug in.”

North Star is still looking for substitute teachers. To enroll in the program, you can call the school office at (906) 226-0156.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.