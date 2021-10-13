Advertisement

North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette bounces back from staffing shortage

The school’s Superintendent, Andrea Ballard, says things are back on track.
Exterior of North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette MI
Exterior of North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette MI(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette has bounced back from a severe staffing shortage in August.

At the start of the school year, the academy had to delay it’s start date because of multiple sick teachers.

Now, halfway through the semester, the school’s Superintendent Andrea Ballard says things are back on track. All teaching positions are filled now, and enrollment is up from last year.

The school continues to require masks for all staff and has increased cleaning procedures.

Ballard says only small changes were needed to overcome the staffing shortage.

“We had to get a little bit creative with our scheduling, we did change around some classes,” says Ballard. “Really it was just that we were able to find a couple of new teachers to plug in.”

North Star is still looking for substitute teachers. To enroll in the program, you can call the school office at (906) 226-0156.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Suspect charged, named in Newberry home invasion
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
A meeting at Michigamme Township that had some heated exchanges between the board members and...
Tensions boil over at Michigamme Township Board meeting
Louis Campos mugshot.
UPDATE: Bessemer man sentenced on CSC charges

Latest News

St. Vincent de Paul Society Marinette District logo on a dinner plate graphic.
Marinette Food Pantry sees visits sharply increase since April
A costumed French Voyager demonstrated what life was like for the French.
Marquette Senior High School students take a French History field trip
Marinette and Peshtigo PFAS contamination map. (Wisconsin DNR Map)
Wisconsin DNR: Public input wanted on PFAS contamination in Marinette, Peshtigo areas
Marquette's Haunted Hayride
Marquette’s Haunted Hayride returns to the Marquette County Fairgrounds October 14-16