NMU’s Billings named GLIAC Swimmer of the Week

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - After earning three individual wins and being part of two relay wins over the weekend, freshman Heidi Billings of the Northern Michigan University women’s swim and dive team was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Women’s Swimmer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Opening her swims on the first day of the meet with St. Cloud State University and Davenport University, the freshman finished first as a member of the mixed 400-yard breaststroke relay in 3:37.12. Her other relay, which came on Saturday, was the 200-yard medley relay which was also won by NMU with a 1:46.93 team finish.

When it came to the individual side of the meet, Billings won the most events of any Wildcat with three victories. She touched the wall first in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:02.58 before placing first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.93. She rounded out her impressive showing with a 200-yard individual medley win in 2:08.47.

Both the men’s and the women’s teams for NMU swept the double-dual meet last weekend in their first regular-season meet of the year.

The GLIAC honor is the first of Billings’ career. This week’s honor marks the first time a Wildcat swimmer has picked up a weekly conference honor since December 2019.

The NMU team returns to the pool on Friday, October 29 for a meet at Grand Valley State University.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.