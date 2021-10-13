Michigan leaders announce launch of transformational behavioral health initiative

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow held a virtual press conference announcing the start of a plan to treat mental and behavioral health. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel were also in attendance.

MDHHS is allocating 26.5 million dollars in federal and state funds to assist certified community behavioral health clinics across the state.

Starting this month, at least 13 of those clinics will get full Medicaid reimbursement and additional grant funding for their services.

“It is about time that we are treating health care above the neck the same as health care below the neck,” said Senator Stabenow. “This is a transformative moment in terms of moving forward with mental health care and addiction services.”

Right now, there are no clinics in the Upper Peninsula that are eligible for reimbursement. Senator Stabenow says there is “work to do” to get services and specific resources to the U.P.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.