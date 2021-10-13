Advertisement

MCHD hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic in Gwinn

Flu shot
Flu shot(KFYR)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic in Gwinn Wednesday. Cars lined up at the Forsyth Township Emergency Services Building in for the clinic.

Staff running the clinic are from the Health Department. They say with the pandemic, it’s important to remember the flu is still a dangerous disease.

“We highly recommend getting the flu vaccination, we also see the two virus concomitantly so we can see them together, we don’t want to see people get COVID virus as well as influenza virus so to be protected against both is crucial,” said Lisa Mahowski,RN/MCHD Clinial Program Coordinator.

The drive thru clinic went from 1-4 p.m. The Health Department is holding another one at the Marq-Tran garage in Marquette Township next Wednesday, October 20 from noon to 6 p.m. Masks are required.

