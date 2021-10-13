Advertisement

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride returns to the Marquette County Fairgrounds October 14-16

This year’s hayride also includes a scare-free version for children under 5
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is back this year, and it’s ready to scare the spit out of you.

In addition to the haunted ride, the Marquette County Fairgrounds are welcoming the horse drawn Halloween rides.

That’s a fright-free hayride that’s recommended for children under the age of 5, though all ages are welcome.

Fast passes have already been sold out, but event organizers say there’s still plenty of fun waiting for you in line...

“The Escape Room is bringing their hot seat, that will be in the line, people can try to escape from that while you’re waiting. We have games that are gonna be set up in the line, there’s gonna be a concession stand there also.” says Andi Goriesky.

The Hayride starts at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

You can purchase your tickets at the door or ahead of time online here or here.

