Marquette Senior High School students take a French History field trip

Students in French 2 class toured the Marquette Regional History Center.
A costumed French Voyager demonstrated what life was like for the French.
A costumed French Voyager demonstrated what life was like for the French.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Marquette Senior High School got a taste of French history Wednesday morning.

Students in Kelly Simon’s French 2 class, along with some Native American students, took a field trip to the Marquette Regional History Center.

A costumed actor performed a skit highlighting what live what was like for the French voyagers; showing how they traded with the Native Americans and the language they spoke.

Simon says French culture is more prominent in the Midwest than one would think.

“It’s all over the U.P. It always has been. And we’re close to Canada. In fact, there’s French cities and rivers all over Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota,” says Simon. “I would like them to see the relevancy of the language they are studying.”

The students also visited the statue at Father Marquette Park, to learn about the founding of Marquette.

