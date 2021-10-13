Advertisement

Marquette cutting back on unnecessary overtime for employees

The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette Employees are seeing reduced overtime amounts as the City Manager is trying to reduce the payroll impact to the budget.

City Manager Karen Kovacs says this is an effort to lessen the use of fund balance for payroll. The City Commission was initially looking at a $6 million deficit. Now, it’s estimating using $1.9 million in general funds for the year when they passed the budget in late September. Kovacs assures the public, essential services will still take place.

“I want to reassure everyone that you will still have your streets plowed, you’ll still have the same number of police officers and firefighters that show up to your door, it just means possibly the response time for other, non-emergency things would be a little bit delayed,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs added they’re always looking to reduce unnecessary overtime and they’ll reevaluate the situation next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Suspect charged, named in Newberry home invasion
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
A meeting at Michigamme Township that had some heated exchanges between the board members and...
Tensions boil over at Michigamme Township Board meeting
Louis Campos mugshot.
UPDATE: Bessemer man sentenced on CSC charges

Latest News

Evergreen Award of Marquette County.
Time running out for tickets to the Evergreen Awards Luncheon
Portage Health Foundation is located on Quincy St. in Hancock.
Portage Health Foundation seeking donation partners
Flu shot
MCHD hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic in Gwinn
Back when the fundraising began, these dogwalkers said they'd love a park in Hancock. Soon...
Dog park fenced soon