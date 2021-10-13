Marquette cutting back on unnecessary overtime for employees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette Employees are seeing reduced overtime amounts as the City Manager is trying to reduce the payroll impact to the budget.

City Manager Karen Kovacs says this is an effort to lessen the use of fund balance for payroll. The City Commission was initially looking at a $6 million deficit. Now, it’s estimating using $1.9 million in general funds for the year when they passed the budget in late September. Kovacs assures the public, essential services will still take place.

“I want to reassure everyone that you will still have your streets plowed, you’ll still have the same number of police officers and firefighters that show up to your door, it just means possibly the response time for other, non-emergency things would be a little bit delayed,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs added they’re always looking to reduce unnecessary overtime and they’ll reevaluate the situation next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.