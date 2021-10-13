Advertisement

Marquette City Commission approves housing task force

The Marquette City Commission
The Marquette City Commission(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is trying to make housing more affordable. Tuesday night the Commission unanimously agreed to a resolution for a new Marquette County Inter-Governmental Housing Task Force.”

The effort is being led by the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP). According to the resolution the goal is to “formalize participation in a collaborative group in order to advance local housing efforts regionally and statewide.” Recently the commission accepted a final report from the Ad-Hoc Housing Committee, and this move is in line with that.

“This is meeting one of those possible recommendations that the ad hoc housing committee had made in their final report, which is taking a more regional approach with our partners in the community and being able to build a collaboration among some of the other communities nearby, townships and cities, but then also with some of our essential community partners,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

Assistant City Manager, Sean Hobbins was appointed to be the City Commissions representative for the task force.

Prior to the meeting Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith was joined by the Morning Thunder Drum Group, for a land acknowledgment. A statement of recognition of the Marquette land as the ancestral home of the Anishinaabe people. Following that, the drum group performed an honor song.

“For us to do something like this today, this land acknowledgment I think is just an amazing thing we were able to do,” said Marquette City Commissioner Cody Mayer.

The timing of the land acknowledgement was tied to Indigenous People’s Day recognized Monday.

