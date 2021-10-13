The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority discusses Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline Tunnel

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Today, the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority met with consultants and Michigan residents to consider the Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline Tunnel.

If approved, the tunnel will enclose a replacement petroleum pipeline running through the Straits of Mackinac.

The authority discussed a proposed tribal consultation policy, responded to a request for an internal investigation and touched on their achieved project milestones.

M.S.C.A. and Enbridge officials are pushing forward even though some residents are disappointed with the project.

“You cannot dispute these failures and faults in your whole plan,” John Paul, a Michigan resident opposed to the Line 5 Pipeline Tunnel, said.

“Educate yourself to the whole story. Minnesota’s being polluted right this very moment, yet they’ll sit there and lie to you about how they’re going to produce documents. You can burn your documents. Actions speak, words lie.

Paul is one of many Michigan residents who are unhappy with Enbridge’s plan.

One attendee questioned Enbridge’s validity in light of recent misconduct claims.

“You have a partner in Enbridge that I don’t think you can trust, and that you need to consider changing the paradigm,” Pat Egan, another Michigan resident unhappy with the Line 5 Tunnel project, said.

“They were just fined $3.3 million in a project that they perverted in Northern Minnesota.”

In a statement sent to TV6, Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy commented on the Line 5 Tunnel:

“We are committed to continuing to seek resolution in the Line 5 easement case, whether through mediation or by asserting our rights in the courts if necessary,” Duffy said.

“Enbridge is in full compliance with the laws and rules that govern our operations. We are running a safe and reliable pipeline.”

While many have expressed disapproval for the Line 5 Tunnel, there are others who are in full support of it.

“The Line 5 Replacement and the Great Lakes Tunnel Project is the best and most common sense way of protecting the lakes and delivering energy,” Mark Griffin, President of the Michigan Petroleum Association and Michigan Association of Convenience Stores, said.

“Line 5 meets the propane demands for more than half the state and 65 percent of the U.P. alone.”

The M.S.C.A. is set to reconvene on February 2nd, 2022.

