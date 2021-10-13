Advertisement

Joe Nichols theatre show appears cancelled

The Joe Nichols show at the Calumet Theatre may be in jeopardy again
The Calumet Theatre.
The Calumet Theatre.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Joe Nichols show at the Calumet Theatre is currently scheduled for Nov. 5.

It was postponed last year and rescheduled for next month.

However, TV6 was given a document addressed to the theatre from Nichols’ talent agent.

It stated the theatre and Nichols “have agreed to cancel” the Nov. 5 agreement.

Additionally, TV6 was provided pictures that suggest the structure of the theatre may be a contributing factor in the decision.

Cited in several photos, tarps are directing leaking water throughout the building into a trash can.

TV6 requested comment from the theatre’s board and was told that the concert and flooding concerns are confidential and have no comment.

At this time, both the theatre and Nichols’ websites are advertising the event and still selling tickets.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Suspect charged, named in Newberry home invasion
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
A meeting at Michigamme Township that had some heated exchanges between the board members and...
Tensions boil over at Michigamme Township Board meeting
Louis Campos mugshot.
UPDATE: Bessemer man sentenced on CSC charges

Latest News

Evergreen Award of Marquette County.
Time running out for tickets to the Evergreen Awards Luncheon
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette cutting back on unnecessary overtime for employees
Portage Health Foundation is located on Quincy St. in Hancock.
Portage Health Foundation seeking donation partners
Flu shot
MCHD hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic in Gwinn
Back when the fundraising began, these dogwalkers said they'd love a park in Hancock. Soon...
Dog park fenced soon