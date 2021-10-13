Joe Nichols theatre show appears cancelled

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Joe Nichols show at the Calumet Theatre is currently scheduled for Nov. 5.

It was postponed last year and rescheduled for next month.

However, TV6 was given a document addressed to the theatre from Nichols’ talent agent.

It stated the theatre and Nichols “have agreed to cancel” the Nov. 5 agreement.

Additionally, TV6 was provided pictures that suggest the structure of the theatre may be a contributing factor in the decision.

Cited in several photos, tarps are directing leaking water throughout the building into a trash can.

TV6 requested comment from the theatre’s board and was told that the concert and flooding concerns are confidential and have no comment.

At this time, both the theatre and Nichols’ websites are advertising the event and still selling tickets.

