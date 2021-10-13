Iron County costume store closes doors for good this fall

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - One Iron County Costume store is closing its doors for the last time this fall.

The Crystal Theatre Costume Closet started in 1995 in the basement of the Crystal Theatre and has become a centerpiece of downtown Crystal Falls. After 26 years, the volunteer store manager says it’s time to retire.

“There’s a number of things coordinated together. The building is getting old, and I’ve been here a long time. I lost my husband and son, and it’s time for me to move downstate nearby sister and four of my siblings,” said Gloria Frederickson, Costume Closet Volunteer Manager.

Frederickson has been with the Costume Closet since its inception and has seen it grow through the years.

“When somebody gave us choir robes and prom dresses, that’s where it started. I got to thinking that this could kind of be a community service, and it grew from there,” Frederickson said.

After being in the theatre for over a decade, the previous owner of the current property donated it to the group in 2008, and the Costume Closet has been there ever since.

Frederickson said there is nobody with the theatre to take the store over and keep it operational on a volunteer basis. After 26 years, she says it’s been quite a ride.

“It was never work, it was fun. The people are fantastic,” Frederickson said.

Frederickson said the store has been active in community fundraisers and events, providing collections of costumes. “We have helped in numerous fashion shows, to church fashion shows, the high school plays,” Frederickson said.

The store will stay open for Halloween, and offers hundreds of costumes, and thousands of accessories.

You can still visit the store Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT, and Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 4 p.m. CT until the end October. Limited hours will be announced in November, with the store closing for good by Thanksgiving.

