Invent@NMU spotlighted in NMU Alumni Relation’s Northern Now series

Panelists will talk about their success as local entrepreneurs and how Invent@NMU has helped them get there.
Invent@NMU building
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Invent@NMU is the spotlight of this month’s NMU Alumni Relations’ series, called Northern Now. The Northern Now series shares the “latest and greatest” happening in the NMU community.

Invent@NMU’s Executive Director, Joe Thiel, and two of its clients, Britta Carlson and Ian Altobello, are panelists in tonight’s virtual event.

Altobello is the founder of The Boreal Collective, a marketing company that connects people to education, businesses to other businesses, and talent to opportunity. Carlson is the founder of Med Pros Share, an online marketplace therapists and licensed medial professionals to sell resources.

Each of them will talk about their success as local entrepreneurs and how Invent@NMU has helped them get there.

The Marketing Director of Invent@NMU, Nicole Johnson, says entrepreneurship can be for anyone.

“What we’re really hoping to get out of this is to just show people how attainable entrepreneurship and business development is here,” says Johnson. “Not just in the Marquette community, but in the greater Upper Peninsula, as well as in the Northern Michigan University Community.”

The event is free and starts tonight at 7:00 p.m. To get a zoom link for the event, visit the NMU Alumni Association Facebook page.

