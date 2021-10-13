GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) – An Indianapolis police sergeant is facing two felony charges after stomping a handcuffed man in the face.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Jermaine Vaughn was arrested Sept. 24 for disorderly conduct.

Footage from the body camera of Officer Matthew Shores, one of three officers carrying out the arrest, shows Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Vaughn.

Vaughn was already in handcuffs before exchanging words with Shores, being put on the ground and then being stomped in the face.

“I’m here with a bit of heavy heart,” Police Chief Randal Taylor said at a news conference about the incident Tuesday. “This video that you are going to observe is probably going to make you upset as it did me.”

A reporter later asked Taylor: “When people see this, they’re going to see a Black man, and I believe all three officers are white ... what’s your response to how that looks?”

Taylor answered: “I would be disgusted at that if it was Black officers with a Black subject or with a white subject or any way you cut it. I would have an issue with that.”

Huxley has been on the force for 14 years.

“I don’t care if they’ve only been on a year or two or a number of years,” Taylor said. “I would be disappointed with someone with my number of years who did something like this.”

The police department said they will review past uses of force incidents for all three officers and conduct an audit of all the use of force cases Huxley reviewed as a supervisor.

Huxley is facing felony charges of official misconduct and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and is suspended without pay. His attorney declined to comment.

Taylor called for Huxley’s termination.

“When these things come to our attention, we’ll deal with them quickly and get those people off the force,” Taylor said.

