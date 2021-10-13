Advertisement

Freeman’s home run ends Brewers season

Milwaukee couldn’t hold lead
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates his solo homerun during the eighth inning of...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates his solo homerun during the eighth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WLUC) - Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row. They finished off the Brewers 5-4 to win the best-of-five Division Series three games to one. Atlanta advances to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line. The Braves haven’t been to the World Series since 1999, and haven’t won it all since 1995.

