Dog park fenced soon

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock’s Recreation Committee Chair Deborah Mann says the area for the dog park is undergoing clearing on Wednesday by the Hancock Cross Country Team.

They are removing leftover branches and wood from cutting down trees.

Later this week, Hancock Public Works will be leveling the area.

Then, construction of the fence will begin next week.

The site will feature double gates, signage with rules and waste bins when construction wraps up this fall.

“It’ll just be very basic for the fall because we’re getting to the end of the season,” said Mann. “Then, in the spring, what we’ll do is we’ll add water and our donor signage and other amenities to the park.”

“We will have a grand opening for all of the donors and the general public to come and enjoy,” said Mann.

The city is still looking for donations to assist with benches and hopes to someday add a pavilion to the park.

