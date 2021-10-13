Advertisement

Brockway Mountain Drive top 10 scenic drives in U.S.

(WLUC)
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Brockway Mountain on the Keweenaw Peninsula is being recognized as one of the top 10 scenic fall drives in the U.S.

The designation comes from Fox News.

The Brockway Mountain Drive is a historic 9.5-mile route outside of Copper Harbor.

It has become a popular spot for fall color enthusiasts over the years, also being recognized by Lake Superior Magazine and MLive.

