AM drizzle followed showers later

With plenty of moisture in place drizzle will continue across the north and west this morning. Then, a front moves in tonight. Showers will work in ahead of it this evening and spread east by tomorrow morning. Rain chances continue into the weekend followed by more seasonal air briefly making an appearance.

Today: AM drizzle with PM showers

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Thursday: Clouds decreasing and staying warm

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the central and east

>Highs: Mid 50s

Saturday: Lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 50s

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s

