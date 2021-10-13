Advertisement

AM drizzle followed showers later

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With plenty of moisture in place drizzle will continue across the north and west this morning. Then, a front moves in tonight. Showers will work in ahead of it this evening and spread east by tomorrow morning. Rain chances continue into the weekend followed by more seasonal air briefly making an appearance.

Today: AM drizzle with PM showers

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Thursday: Clouds decreasing and staying warm

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the central and east

>Highs: Mid 50s

Saturday: Lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 50s

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Suspect charged, named in Newberry home invasion
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man sentenced Tuesday after criminal sexual conduct conviction
A meeting at Michigamme Township that had some heated exchanges between the board members and...
Tensions boil over at Michigamme Township Board meeting
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town
Louis Campos mugshot.
UPDATE: Bessemer man sentenced on CSC charges

Latest News

Drizzly & foggy morning giving way to more sunny breaks Wednesday, until a system brings...
Patchy a.m. drizzle and fog Wednesday, plus a brief break from the rain
rain
Rainy conditions for part of the day
Locally heavy rain possible mainly in the Central and Eastern U.P. overnight through Tuesday...
Showers widespread overnight and into Tuesday a.m. with a few strong storms possible
am showers
Active week to bring multiple rounds of rain