4 vehicle crash in Baraga County Tuesday sends 2 to hospital

SPURR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon crash in Baraga County’s Spurr Township.

According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, troopers responded to the four-vehicle crash at about 1:15 p.m. Oct. 12, in the northbound lane of US-41 just north of Berry Road. The MSP says this area is at the beginning of a current construction zone.

MSP says the driver of a tan GMC Envoy was distracted and failed to see the vehicles stopped for the construction. The GMC rear-ended a black Chevy Cruze, pushing it into a blue Buick Verano. The Buick was then pushed into a mid-size truck, which left the scene prior to troopers arriving.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy Cruze were transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital in L’Anse by Bay Ambulance for multiple non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the individuals was not known at the time of posting.

Seat belts were worn by all occupants and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The MSP did not note if any citations were issued.

Baraga County Sherriff’s Office and Covington Township Fire Department assisted the MSP. Bacco Construction assisted with traffic control and roadway cleanup. Dynamite Towing and Anttila’s Towing removed the vehicles from the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.