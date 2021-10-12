The UPside - October 11, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Marthaler, and an auto dealership in Marquette, and its employees who are working this month to help those battling cancer.

During the month of October, Marthaler is raising money for cancer patients through ribbon signings, T-shirt sales and donations in general. The dealership is matching donations, up to $5,000.

This is the third year Marthaler has raised money for cancer during the month of October. Last year they raised more than $7,000 and are hoping to raise even more this year. Learn more about the efforts in the video above.

