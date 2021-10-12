Tensions boil over at Michigamme Township Board meeting

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Tensions boiled over Monday night at the Michigamme Township Board meeting. On the agenda a discussion on the Township Clerk, Neil Hansen’s performance of duties.

The Township Supervisor, Bill Seppanen and other board members alleging missing agenda items and receipts for bills. One member of the public was removed from the meeting. After things calmed down, board members shared their thoughts on the infighting.

“It’s not going to change unless everyone of us chooses to change it, one person cannot change it, three can’t, all five of us have to change this, we are elected officials,” Michigamme Township Board Trustee Donald Deroche said.

Ultimately the board did vote to grant the Supervisor, Mr. Seppanen, administrative powers, though no action was taken regarding the clerks performance.

