Advertisement

Tensions boil over at Michigamme Township Board meeting

A meeting at Michigamme Township that had some heated exchanges between the board members and...
A meeting at Michigamme Township that had some heated exchanges between the board members and the public(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Tensions boiled over Monday night at the Michigamme Township Board meeting. On the agenda a discussion on the Township Clerk, Neil Hansen’s performance of duties.

The Township Supervisor, Bill Seppanen and other board members alleging missing agenda items and receipts for bills. One member of the public was removed from the meeting. After things calmed down, board members shared their thoughts on the infighting.

“It’s not going to change unless everyone of us chooses to change it, one person cannot change it, three can’t, all five of us have to change this, we are elected officials,” Michigamme Township Board Trustee Donald Deroche said.

Ultimately the board did vote to grant the Supervisor, Mr. Seppanen, administrative powers, though no action was taken regarding the clerks performance.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Investigation underway after car crash in Marquette County
Deadly Crash Graphic
Woman dies two days after single-car crash in Marinette County
Menominee suspects facing drug charges
UPDATE: Names released for 2 arrested on meth, heroin charges in Menominee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign.
Norway-Vulcan High School closed Monday

Latest News

Escanaba Township Municipal Complex. (WLUC photo)
Escanaba Township Board still working on solar ordinance
The Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute at Northern Michigan University promotes online...
The Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute at Northern Michigan University promotes online safety for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
New tech helps locate at-risk individuals efficiently
New tech helps locate at-risk individuals efficiently
Chair yoga for seniors comes to Florence County
Chair yoga for seniors comes to Florence County