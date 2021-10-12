Suspect injured during Newberry home invasion
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in the Luce County Jail accused of home invasion.
According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to an in-progress home invasion in Newberry around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
A person went into a home with the homeowner there. Police say the two fought, and the intruder ran away.
Troopers found the suspect at a local hospital getting treated for wounds suffered during the home invasion.
Their name has not been released, pending arraignment. They face a first-degree home invasion charge.
