Advertisement

Suspect injured during Newberry home invasion

Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police car(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in the Luce County Jail accused of home invasion.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to an in-progress home invasion in Newberry around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

A person went into a home with the homeowner there. Police say the two fought, and the intruder ran away.

Troopers found the suspect at a local hospital getting treated for wounds suffered during the home invasion.

Their name has not been released, pending arraignment. They face a first-degree home invasion charge.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Investigation underway after car crash in Marquette County
FILE. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign.
Norway-Vulcan High School closed Monday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police funding graphic.
2 UP police departments among those splitting $1M in funding
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill

Latest News

Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Water faucet
Gov. Whitmer Awards MI Clean Water Grants to 28 Cities, Villages and Townships
Vote tabled because of no formal motion
Another vote today on map to use for redistricting in Marquette County
Escanaba Township Municipal Complex. (WLUC photo)
Escanaba Township Board still working on solar ordinance