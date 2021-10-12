Rainy conditions for part of the day
An area of low pressure will work its way across the U.P. with showers during the first half of the day. Plan for steady rain showers to continue and taper off this afternoon. Then, another front will bring more showers to the area tomorrow evening. High temperatures will trend in the low to mid-60s. This weekend an upper-level trough digs in bringing some cooler air.
Today: Rainy morning and mild
>Highs: Upper 50s west, low 60s east
Wednesday: Cloudy with evening showers
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Mid 50s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers north
>Highs: Continued 50s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers north
>Highs: Continued 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
