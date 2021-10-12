Project Keep Kids Warm needs donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is the 12th year for Project Keep Kids Warm. Dick Derby the program coordinator says the group provides winter clothing to families in the Ishpeming, Negaunee, and Republic communities.

Keep Kids Warm has recieved a grant of $1,500 from the Greater Ishpeming Area Community Fund to help with the project this year.

Here are two ways you can help:

1.) Send a financial contribution. Make donations out to Wesley United Methodist Church. Mail them to P.O. Box 342, Ishpeming, MI 49849. One hundred percent of the funds will be used to purchase new winter items.

2.) Or, you can purchase new winter clothing for ages infant to 18 and drop them in the marked totes at our distribution headquarters, Wesley United Methodist Church, located at 801 Hemlock St. Ishpeming, MI 49849. There is also a drop-off at our partnering church, Immanuel Lutheran, located at 521 Highway U.S. 41, Negaunee, MI 49866. There are additional drop-boxes at the following locations: Ishpeming: CrossBridge Church, Christ the King Lutheran Church, First Bank, and TruNorth Credit Union. Negaunee: Embers Credit Union, or the Republic Township Hall.

