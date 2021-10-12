Patchy a.m. drizzle and fog Wednesday, plus a brief break from the rain

Showers diminishing Tuesday evening as the low pressure system that produced periods of heavy rain moves northeast of Upper Michigan.

The jet stream orientates from southwest to northeast over the U.P., bringing in a series of systems to produce off and on showers over the region throughout the remainder of the week -- but it also leads to a cooldown to seasonal temperatures by the weekend.

Wednesday: Chance of a.m. drizzle and patchy fog; otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with late afternoon showers beginning west then spreading east into the evening; mild with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Overnight showers diminishing then becoming partly cloudy; mild with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers; cooler

>Highs: 50s

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly over the north wind belts; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.